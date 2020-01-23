At a Tuesday dinner that Donald Trump held with business executives, Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser said he told the US president he had three things to say: a compliment, a request, and a wish.
The compliment was on how Trump has spurred US Economic growth. The request was for Siemens to be treated like a US company on government projects because of its 50,000 American workers. His request was to urge the president to listen to young people’s demand to protect the climate.
“They may not be able to help us. They’re young people — they have a problem and they don’t know how to solve it, but shouldn’t we bring them to the table,” Kaeser said he told Trump, adding that his daughter Ivanka Trump responded that it was something that they might look into.