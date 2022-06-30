A UAE ministry, German car maker Audi and German manufacturer Siemens have signed an agreement to boost electric vehicle charging capacity on roads across the emirates and increase adoption of EVs across the country.
The agreement follows the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s selection in June of Siemens technology for a nationwide network of ultra-fast chargers. The discussions with Audi are expected to expand on this initiative as part of the brand’s infrastructure investment plans across the UAE.
“The UAE is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and is on track to being the leader in the Middle East and North Africa in reaching this target,” said Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry. “Electric vehicles are integral to this effort, and providing fast, efficient and convenient EV charging infrastructure with partners like Siemens and Audi is a crucial step in the energy transition.”
Since 2020, Audi has been the largest manufacturer of EVs among Germany’s three premium brands.
On June 8, 2022, the UAE ministry said it would deploy 10 Siemens Sicharge D 160 kW ultra-fast chargers on the highways in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. All are cloud-connected devices which allow operators to monitor and manage the chargers remotely.
“We look forward to working with the ministry and Audi on this important project that demonstrates our commitment to supporting sustainability programmes in the UAE,” said Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East.