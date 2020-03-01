Shell Middle East signs news partnership deal Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai : Shell Markets Middle East is proud to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Gulf Mechanical Engineers and Suppliers (Al Hathboor Group) for the industrial lubricants covering Dubai and Northern Emirates.

The partnership was announced at a signing ceremony held on January 27 2020 between Shell Lubricants General Manager, Azmat Jafri and Al Hathboor group Chairman, Abdulla Saif Al Hathboor with the attendance of the leadership team from both sides.

Jafri said: “Our cutting-edge technology in industrial products and services coupled with professional partners like GMES will help us provide even better customer experience for our B2B clients in Dubai & Northern Emirates. “

Al Hathboor group Chairman, Abdulla Saif Al Hathboor added: “AL Hathboor Group is delighted to be a part of Shell Markets Middle East Ltd. serving Dubai & Northern Emirates. We will move forward hand-in-hand towards growth and adding value to this partnership by a mutual team effort.”

Established in 1969, Gulf Mechanical Engineers & Suppliers (GMES) which is a branch of Al Hathboor Group of companies is the leading supplier of products and services to oil field and general industries.