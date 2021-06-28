Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched a Skill-Up Academy and a Scale-up Platform to support startups and entrepreneurs.
During a visit to the Ministry of Economy on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch of smart gate “Grow in UAE” to provide integrated information about investment policies and opportunities.
Sheikh Mohammed also launched a national agenda to attract young talent, among other economic projects and initiatives. Other projects include the launch of growth accelerators to help family-owned companies access new markets.
The UAE will have an economic research institute in collaboration with the most prestigious international universities. In March 2022, the UAE will also host a global investment conference dedicated to focusing on new economic opportunities in the country, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his Twitter account.
“Our economic work continues rapidly and is in the right direction. Our government team was reformed last summer, so that all ministries and institutions work together with a focus on one clear goal, which is the UAE’s economic growth for the next 50 years,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The UAE is adopting clear plans towards a unique economic model.