Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday issued six decrees, formulating the legal framework for Dubai Chambers and setting up their boards of directors.
The new legislations aim to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global economic hub, provide all forms of support for all components of the economic system, protect the interests of the business community in Dubai and develop the emirate’s business environment.
The new legislations include a decree replacing ‘Dubai Chambers’ with the ‘Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’, another decree appointing Juma Al Majid as its honorary president, and one more decree forming the board of directors of Dubai Chambers. The board will be chaired by Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ghurair.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the Dubai Chamber of International Trade will be led by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. In addition, the board of directors of the ‘Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy’ will be headed by Omar Sultan Al Olama.