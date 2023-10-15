Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, inaugurated Expand North Star 2023 — the world’s largest exhibition and conference for start-ups — at the Dubai Harbour on Sunday.
The conference — organised by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber — will run until October 18. As many as 1,800 start-ups representing more than 100 countries, along with more than 1,000 investors collectively managing assets totalling over $1 trillion, are participating in the event.
Sheikh Maktoum said Expand North Star 2023 reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into one of the world’s leading digital economies, bolster its competitiveness across the global market and boost the digital economy’s contribution to the emirate’s economy.
“We firmly believe in the potential of our national talent to fuel the growth of the digital economy and enhance Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for digital innovation, all the while contributing to the development of innovative technology and AI-based solutions,” he said.
“With the digital economy constituting a crucial pillar of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), this event aligns with our commitment to create new economic value through digital transformation, with an anticipated annual value of Dh100 billion. This endeavour consolidates Dubai’s standing as a global hub for the digital economy and a significant player in the global digital landscape,” Sheikh Maktoum said.
As many as 250 digital experts are participating as speakers at Expand North Star 2023. The event also serves as a platform to facilitate connections between stakeholders in the government sector, investors, and accelerators, along with leading industry experts, innovators, and tech start-ups from around the globe. The event is recognised among investors from 70 countries for deal-making, co-financing, and fund-raising. This presents opportunities for digital start-ups to secure funding and expand their operations.