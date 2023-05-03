Dubai: Dubai is set to host the first-ever Dubai FinTech Summit on May 8 and 9. The Summit will take place at Madinat Jumeirah and will bring together over 5,000 global FinTech C-suite executives and technology experts to discuss the latest innovations and challenges in the sector.
The global FinTech sector is rapidly growing and is predicted to be valued at $305 billion globally by 2025, according to Research and Markets, an intelligence and market analysis firm. In the MEASA region, the industry is expected to double in value from $135.9 billion in 2021 to $266.9 billion in 2027, according to the 2022 report by DIFC FinTech Hive.
The Dubai FinTech Summit will offer a platform for startups, investors, and industry leaders to connect and capitalise on the growing FinTech market in the region and beyond. The MENA region’s FinTech startup and venture capital landscape is booming, with over 800 FinTech startups worth $15.5 billion, according to data by dealroom.co. Dubai alone is home to over 20 per cent of the world’s FinTech businesses, according to the UAE Fintech Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028) Report by Mordor Intelligence. The FinTech Summit will feature a series of panel discussions, fireside chats, and over 100 FinTech exhibitors.
The Summit will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers from both local and international arenas. Notable speakers include Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; Bill Winters, Group CEO of Standard Chartered; Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple; Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Bank Singapore; Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton; and Brian Armstrong, CEO and Co-Founder of Coinbase, among others.
Mohammad Alblooshi, Head of DIFC Innovation Hub and FinTech Hive, said, “Nearly 60 per cent of all FinTech companies in the GCC are currently based in the city. With the industry growing at an unprecedented rate, it is crucial for stakeholders to gather and discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The Dubai FinTech Summit promises to bring together the most prominent figures in the industry, with an agenda that will captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.”