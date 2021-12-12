Sheikh Maktoum also said that CNN's growth story based out of Dubai is an example of the strong private sector partnerships that are driving the development of various sectors in the emirate. Image Credit: Twitter/@MaktoumMohammed

Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Sunday met with Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide, where they discussed worldwide developments in the media industry and how Dubai can support the growth of large international media companies.

Sheikh Maktoum and Zucker also discussed how Dubai offers global media players a supportive platform to tap new markets, leverage new opportunities and position themselves for long-term success amidst the changes taking place worldwide.

“The ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched two decades ago to develop the media industry has led to Dubai becoming a prominent centre for international media. Amidst today’s rapidly evolving global environment, Dubai has gained the worldwide community’s trust as one of the globe’s safest and most productive hubs for business, investment and talent, and is ideally positioned to support media companies in riding the next wave of the industry’s transformation,” Sheikh Maktoum said.

“At a time when media companies need to respond in an agile and dynamic way to a constantly evolving landscape, Dubai offers the infrastructure, regulatory framework and support services necessary for media companies to free themselves from operational hassles to focus on driving innovation to take them to the next level,” he added.

Sheikh Maktoum also said that CNN’s growth story based out of Dubai is an example of the strong private sector partnerships that are driving the development of various sectors in the emirate. “The private sector continues to be a key partner in Dubai’s efforts to shape a new phase of growth driven by innovation and new technology over the next 50 years.”

The meeting was held at the Dubai International Financial Centre in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.