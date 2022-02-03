Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE, in Dubai on Thursday.
The meeting comes at a time when Dubai is exploring partnerships with leading technology companies to expand its infrastructure base in advanced technologies and create new training programmes to enhance local digital and technology skills.
Sheikh Maktoum and the SAP CEO discussed new growth avenues offered by Dubai and UAE to global technology companies. They also discussed ways Dubai can work together with SAP to create new opportunities for technology talent and entrepreneurs.
“We are building a vibrant new innovation ecosystem to turn Dubai into a hub for future-oriented technologies,” said Sheikh Maktoum. “To achieve this we need to empower a new generation of talent to facilitate the rapid evolution of the sector.”
He said, “Partnerships have always been at the heart of Dubai’s leaps in development, and we continue to establish alliances with global companies that are playing a key role in accelerating worldwide innovation,”
Klein appreciated the Dubai leadership and government for providing his company a supportive environment for growing its business and enhancing its contributions to advancing technology innovation in the region. He said Dubai provides a model for partnerships between governments and global technology companies to deliver growth and transformation.