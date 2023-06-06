Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed ways to bolster partnerships between the UAE government and OpenAI to foster the development of cutting-edge tech solutions driven by artificial intelligence (AI). The meeting reflects the importance the UAE places on the emerging field as well as its strategy to expand deployment of AI and expedite digital transformation across diverse sectors of government operations.
Sheikh Maktoum affirmed that the UAE government is keen to enhance partnerships with leading global technology companies and strengthen cooperation with techpreneurs. He also highlighted the UAE's efforts to advance its digital infrastructure, guided by a forward-looking vision that recognises the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future. He highlighted the remarkable impact of OpenAI's ChatGPT and the transformative power of generative AI across various domains. He also underscored the unprecedented opportunity to leverage AI-enabled solutions to expedite progress and development across diverse fields.