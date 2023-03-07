Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith on Tuesday.
The meeting, which was held at DIFC, focused on bilateral collaboration between the UAE and Microsoft. Sheikh Maktoum and Smith discussed exploring new opportunities for collaboration in the IT sector.
The meeting also covered the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to generate Dh100 billion annually for the Dubai economy over the next 10 years through digital transformation.
Microsoft was one of the first companies to join Dubai Internet City when it was launched 20 years ago. The meeting also explored Microsoft’s plans for future operations in the region, particularly in light of the rapid pace of digital transformations across the GCC and the increasing adoption of smart solutions in various sectors as part of comprehensive development efforts.