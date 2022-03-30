Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Wednesday met Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group.
Sheikh Maktoum discussed new opportunities to widen UAE-Africa economic relationship. He said that the UAE is committed to forge new partnerships with African markets to not only advance mutual strategic interests but also expand worldwide trade.
The Deputy PM appreciated the African Development Bank for its efforts to spur sustainable economic development and social progress in African countries. Sheikh Maktoum also discussed ways to strengthen ties and build closer collaboration between the UAE and the African Development Bank Group in various sectors including financing of port infrastructure in Africa, green economy and renewable energy.
The President of the African Development Bank Group said that he looks forward to seeing the UAE becoming a bigger partner and a significant investor in Africa. He stressed that there is a lot that the African Development Bank and the UAE can do together.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group comprises three entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB) which is the parent institution, the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). Membership of the AfDB Group comprises 54 African countries and 26 non-African countries.