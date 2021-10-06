Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, chaired a meeting of the General Budget Committee, held at Expo 2020.
The meeting was attended by:
- Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs;
- Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs;
- Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and;
- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.
The General Budget Committee discussed the federal budget for the 2022-2026 period in the light of the recent updates to the Ministry of Finance’s budget development procedures. The Committee also reviewed cash flows expected in the 2022 fiscal year and the five-year period extending from 2022-2026.