Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, chaired the seventh meeting of the UAE’s federal General Budget Committee on Tuesday.
The committee discussed several topics, including federal cash flow for financial years 2022-2023, in light of the actual expenditures and revenues during the current financial year and the expected revenues.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, in addition to representatives of the Ministry of Finance.
The committee also issued directives to the Ministry of Finance to proceed with drafting the 2023 federal budget before presenting it to the UAE Cabinet for approval.