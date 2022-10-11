Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited Gitex Global 2022 on Tuesday.
During the visit, he toured the Abu Dhabi government pavilion and reviewed initiatives including the updated TAMM platform and app, the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority’s new AI-based internal audit platform, and the Smart Transport project.
He also visited pavilions of the Ajman government, du, e&, and Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics Company.
This is the 11th time the Abu Dhabi government is participating at the global tech event, with more than 30 government and academic entities showcasing around 100 initiatives and innovative digital products.
Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, said: “Gitex Global 2022…is an important platform to showcase the achievements of the government’s digital transformation in Abu Dhabi.
“By participating in Gitex, Abu Dhabi government aims to bolster strategic public-private partnerships, explore new areas of collaboration, and leverage the capabilities of major technology companies to support the emirate’s digital agenda.”