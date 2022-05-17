Dubai: Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director General of Dubai Department of Information, officially opened CABSAT 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday.
Sheikh Hasher was accompanied by several dignitaries as he toured the event, which is hosting over 200 brands from 35 countries and features three main conference pillars, the SatExpo Summit, Content Congress and NextGen Content.
CABSAT, a satellite, broadcast, and content event, is hosting industry leaders including Arabsat, Nilesat, TECOM Group, Turksat, Qvest Media, Ross Video, Evertz Microsystems, and the Space Agency of Azerbaijan Republic as well as dedicated pavilions for Bavaria, Great Britain, and Northern Ireland.
The SatExpo Summit has a multi-national line up which includes c-suite decision makers from the the USA’s Kosmic Apple; the Global Satellite Operators’ Association; Canada’s Satellite Network Technologies Corporation and C-COM Satellite Systems; Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks; the UK’s Inmarsat, Satcoms Innovation Group, SES Networks, ETL Systems, Kratos and GVF as well as Arabsat of Saudia Arabia.