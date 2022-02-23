Dubai: The Dubai Crown Prince on Wednesday toured the fifth edition of Umex and SimTex 2022 exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said the UAE’s accomplishments in diverse spheres of life have placed it in the global spotlight and drawn the acclaim of international leaders in various sectors.
The three-day event, a unique industry exhibition focused on unmanned systems, simulation, training, AI, robotics, and multi-use systems for the defence and civilian sectors, opened on February 21.
Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.
Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE provided a platform for global business communities and professionals in diverse industries across the world to connect, network, explore new opportunities and share innovation that can help shape a brighter future for the world.
The exhibition has brought together 134 companies representing 26 nations, among which seven nations are participating for the first time. This year’s exhibition has seen its total space increase by 25 per cent compared to the previous edition.