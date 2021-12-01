He added that UAE citizens have demonstrated their ability to face any challenge

Dubai: “Investing in human capital and developing talent to lead the country’s journey of progress has been a key objective for the UAE,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. “The nation has adopted the latest technologies to ensure it remains at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution and achieves the best results.”

Sheikh Hamdan, said, “the UAE’s ‘Principles of the 50’ document, which sets forth 10 principles, provides the country with a clear vision that will guide its journey in the next 50 years.”

“These principles will serve as core guidelines for all UAE’s institutions to strengthen the bonds of the union, build a sustainable economy, harness resources to build a more prosperous society, forge regional and global relationships to achieve national goals.”

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the fact that the UAE has been at the forefront of providing medical and humanitarian aid to nations deeply affected by the COVID-19.

Despite the repercussions of the global pandemic over the last two years, he said, the UAE citizens have demonstrated their ability to face any challenge. “The vision of the leadership, flexible operational systems, has enabled the country to curb COVID-19 in record time”

Sheikh Hamdan further said that on December 2, the country will prepare to embark on its journey for the next 50 years with clear objectives, focused initiatives and an ambitious vision to lead the world in various fields.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and UAE citizens on the occasion of the country’s 50th National Day.