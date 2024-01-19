Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced a series of key appointments in the Dubai government.
The appointments, approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, marks a strategic step in enhancing the efficiency and performance of government services.
Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalaita has been assigned the role of Director-General of Dubai Land Department, in addition to his existing role as Executive Director of Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).
Mohammed Abdulla Linjawi takes on the role of Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
Aisha Abdulla Meeran has been appointed Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai. Additionally, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi has been named the Director-General of Dubai Courts.
On his official X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: "Today, we announce a series of appointments in the government of Dubai as approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We extend our best wishes to the new leaders as they embark on their journey to serve Dubai and its people, preserving the remarkable achievements made in recent times.
"In the upcoming phase, we are committed to enhancing government services and performance to reach new horizons that align with our grand aspirations."