Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter/@HamdanMohammed

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has issued directives to establish the ‘Hatta Traders Council’ to support the implementation of the Hatta Master Development Plan. The plan forms an integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Sheikh Hamdan issued the directives during a meeting held with Hatta entrepreneurs.

Sheikh Hamdan said that UAE citizens are at the core of the country’s development plans, as highlighted in the directives, noting that the Hatta Master Development Plan seeks to create investment opportunities that benefit citizens of the area.

“Hatta’s youth are set to play a key role in the economic and tourism development of Hatta and in leading and managing its projects,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “The Hatta Master Development Plan seeks to enhance the sustainable development of the area and transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism.”

Economic and tourism boost

The ‘Hatta Traders Council’ aims to maximise the benefits from new economic opportunities in Hatta and encourage entrepreneurs to establish developmental projects that will help accelerate the growth process in the area.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, highlighted that there are hundreds of economic and tourism opportunities in Hatta. He encouraged young entrepreneurs to take advantage of these opportunities and be part of creating new success stories from Hatta.

During the meeting, Hatta’s young entrepreneurs and project owners shared their ideas and perspectives on how they can contribute to the Master Development Plan that would shape the future of the region and turn it into an economic hub.