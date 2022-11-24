Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee of Future Technology Development and Digital Economy, approved the new phase of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy on Thursday.
He also approved four key strategies aimed at using metaverse technologies to provide government services, as well as a comprehensive study aimed at identifying the social benefits of introducing metaverse services, which will be submitted to The Executive Council for approval.
The initiatives also seek to build the skills of talented Emiratis and create a large metaverse community in Dubai that includes metaverse companies, startups, investors and users. The initiatives also include strategic projects featuring partnerships with private sector players and events aimed at making Dubai a hub for regional and global metaverse-related events.
The new phase of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy was approved at the first meeting of the Higher Committee of Future Technology Development and Digital Economy.
“Through this committee, we seek to develop a new model for the development of technology and futuristic sciences with a special focus on digital technologies and the metaverse as part of our broader strategy to promote digital growth and innovation and achieve the goals of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
In July, the Crown Prince launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy that aims to turn the emirate into one the world’s top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community. The strategy aims to build on Dubai’s achievement of attracting more than 1,000 companies in the fields of blockchain and metaverse. It also promotes Dubai’s ambitions to support more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030.