Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, presided over the fourth meeting of the Dubai Media Council, in the presence of Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Council, and other members of the Council.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the Council’s strategic plans aimed at enhancing Dubai Media Incorporated’s (DMI) competitiveness and further raising the quality of its content. Sheikh Ahmed issued directives to organise a retreat to discuss the organisation’s development plan.

Sheikh Ahmed said, accelerating the implementation of the Council’s strategy for DMI is vital to ensuring the organisation keeps pace with the rapid evolution of media. All sectors of the organisation including print, broadcast and digital should work closely with each other to tap growth synergies, he added. The DMI strategy is based on a comprehensive study of the company’s resources and capabilities and an assessment of its goals for the next phase of its growth.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed issued directives to launch the ‘Dubai Media Grid’, an initiative aimed at strengthening coordination between various components of the media to communicate the progress of the emirate’s development journey to key audiences.

Sheikh Ahmed said Dubai’s growth as a global economic hub necessitates the creation of a media platform to better streamline and further strengthen coordinated efforts to communicate its achievements and development initiatives.

“Under the directives of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed and supported by the efforts of Dubai Media Council’s members, we have developed a comprehensive strategy covering various aspects of DMI’s development in line with Dubai’s vision for the future. The Council is committed to providing all the resources needed for the development of media content and the support necessary for both seasoned and young professionals in the organisation to deliver excellence,” said Mona Al Marri.

Al Marri said the launch of the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign weaves together compelling narratives to highlight the emirate’s emergence as one of the world’s top winter destinations. The campaign gives content creators of all nationalities an opportunity to contribute content that showcases Dubai’s emergence as the world’s best city to live in and visit.

The Council’s meeting also discussed DMI’s budget for 2022-2023. The meeting reviewed various elements of the budget which will support all DMI sectors in achieving their goals in the next phase of development. The meeting discussed how the budget will support DMI’s plan to enhance its growth across print, broadcast and digital media. The Dubai Media Council meeting also explored strategic initiatives and projects to enhance Dubai's competitiveness as a leading media hub.

During the meeting, Amal bin Shabib, Member of the Dubai Media Council, delivered a presentation on new initiatives to encourage Emirati youth to work in the industry. The meeting also discussed ways to identify and nurture young Emirati talent, which represents one of the Council’s highest priorities.

Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Media Council, delivered a presentation on the success of cultural events in Dubai that attracted the participation of over 200,000 people. Dubai Culture attracted 10 eSports companies and approved more than 4,000 cultural visas, she said.

The meeting touched on the role of media in enhancing Dubai’s stature as a cultural and creative hub and the Arab Media Capital. It also discussed the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy’s aim of transforming Dubai into the capital of the global creative economy by 2026.