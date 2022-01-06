Dubai: A new Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority leadership team was appointed on Thursday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the authority’s chairman.
Amna Lootah and Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi were appointed as directors-general of Dubai Airport Free Zone and Dubai Silicon Oasis, respectively.
Muammar Al Kathiri is the Chief Engineering and Smart City Officer, William Chapel has been named CFO and Youssef Behzad is named Chief People & Organisational Development Officer.
“We look forward to the success of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority and its new structure. We are confident in the competence of our new top officials, which they have proven over the past years. We believe in their capabilities to lead the authority in providing comprehensive and integrated solutions to the business community and investors in the free zones in Dubai. DIEZ presents an equal economic model that creates new prospects and expansion opportunities through providing seamless and efficient services and solutions to the business community, which in turn improve the operational efficiency of the three free zones,” Sheikh Ahmed said.
Bader Buhannad will be the Chief Corporate Support Officer at DIEZ, Saeed Al Suwaidi will be the new chief of Legal & Regulatory Affairs Office at DIEZ, and Abdul Rahman Basaeed has been named the Chief Internal Audit & Enterprise Risk Management Officer.
Sheikh Ahmed emphasised that the new appointments for the authority’s top leadership positions came in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in developing and strengthening the role of human resources for sustainable growth, business expansion, and in consolidating the emirate’s position as a global investment hub.