Dubai: Sharjah's Bee'ah Group will have its Zaha Hadid-designed headquarters in the Metaverse – the AR and VR induced digital universe that could soon emerge as a parallel ‘world’ for companies and individuals alike. Bee’ah, which is into renewable and clean energy ways, clearly is not waiting around for digital possibilities to show up.
With integrations for over 100 AI-use cases, the actual Bee’ah HQ is already an AI-integrated workspace and positioned as a “model for the office of the future”, said the company in a statement.
The digital headquarters will be a virtual replica of the real thing and its physical structure and systems. AI technologies then run simulations, studying the building’s occupancy rate, temperature and light preferences, as well as other variables. Finally, the AI proposes solutions - or implements actions - that will help realise energy ultra-efficiency.
Bee'ah CEO Khaled Al Huraimel says the new avatar will go “beyond the physical workplace”. “From the beginning, we have seen the importance of using digital twin technology,” he said. “It not only enables sustainable operations at LEED Platinum standards, but also helped realise our digital-driven office of the future. Digital twin technology is an essential building block for a parallel reality workplace, such as the Metaverse.
”As we designed the office of the future, we sought to integrate the best technologies for an experience that combines the best of both the physical and virtual worlds. This aligns with our vision of the future workplace and preparing for Web3.”
In the near future, there will be smart contracts and blockchain technology to provide the “next level of convenience” for employee access to different utilities and functions.
“We will be able to centralise access control and employee identification for employees, through blockchain technology,” the CEO said. “This will further enhance security, from entry to physical spaces within the building and also virtual rooms. The Employee smart contracts will provide not just access to the HQ but also to several other utilities as part of their employment within the group"