Sharjah’s exhibition and conference season will soon kick off with a wide range of major local, regional, and international events hosted and organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah during the last four months of 2022.
From August 26 to January 1, 2023, Sharjah will host a total of 11 business, commercial, and cultural events that will draw a huge turnout of companies, visitors, and professionals from all over the world.
These include the International Government Communication Forum, the 50th edition of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), National Career Exhibition, International Education Show, and Acres Real Estate Exhibition, in addition to the first edition of the Gulf Coatings Show and many more retail trade shows.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the exhibitions and conference industry in Sharjah has experienced a significant jump in 2022, with the number of diversified and specialised exhibitions growing. He also noted that the centre has successfully organised and hosted 11 exhibitions and events in the first half of 2022.
“The event-packed calendar will undoubtedly boost the economic and development contributions of exhibition industry and will positively reflect on numerous sectors, thus pushing Sharjah’s growth journey to the next level,” he added.
An special edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show will be held from October 5 to 10 to mark its golden jubilee. It will feature many innovative events, programs, and cultural workshops on jewellery and precious stones.
In addition to the first edition of the Gulf Coatings Show, the centre will also host the Acres Real Estate Exhibition from November 24 to 27.
The Sharjah Book Authority will also organise the Sharjah International Book Fair during the period.
Other events include the Furniture 360, Big Shopper Sale, and Back-to-School Exhibition, with the centre concluding its busy schedule of events with the Winter Clearance Sale, which will be held from December 23 to January 1.
The calendar
- Back-to-School Exhibition: August 26 to September 3
- International Government Communication Forum: September 26-27
- Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show: October 5-9
- Gulf Coatings Show: October 17-19
- National Career Exhibition: October 18-20
- International Education Show: October 19-22
- Sharjah International Book Fair: November 2-13
- Acres Real Estate Exhibition: November 24-27
- Furniture 360: November 29 to December 4
- Big Shopper Sale: November 30 to December 4
- Winter Clearance Sale: December 23 to January 1