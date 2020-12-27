Dubai: His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah approved the Government of Sharjah's general budget for the fiscal year 2021, with a 12 per cent increase of expenditures amounting to Dh33 billion and 595 million.
According to Walid Al Sayegh, director-general of the central finance department of Sharjah 32 per cent of the budget has been distributed on capital projects, 25 per cent on operations expenses, 24 per cent on salaries and wages, 11 per cent on aids and support, 6 per cent loan settlements, and 2 per cent on capital.