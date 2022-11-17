A roundtable to deepen economic ties with India was organised in Sharjah on Thursday, and brought together experts who explored opportunities that could be tapped following the implementation of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Dubai, the roundtable placed a special focus on areas in which Indian companies could engage with Sharjah to grow their presence in the MENA region.
Agriculture and food security, technology and innovation, logistics, tourism and culture, water resource management, energy and renewable energy, and education, were among the priority sectors highlighted.
“India is one of the UAE’s largest export destinations and trading partners with bilateral trade turnover of $68.4 billion during 2021. During this period, UAE’s exports to India stood at $43.04 billion while India’s exports to UAE stood at $25.4 billion. Under CEPA, we expect to boost bilateral trade between our nations from $60 plus billion to $100 billion within the next five years,” said Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting CEO of Shurooq.
Delivering a keynote address, Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai, said: “India and the UAE are two countries that share a deep and historic relationship, the bedrock of which is the strength of its people to people connections developed through centuries-old trade relations.”