Dubai: Sharjah has been recognised as a high-growth entrepreneurial ecosystem in the 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report. The emirate was ranked seventh among Top 10 MENA startup ecosystems in the ‘performance’ category.
The report was published by Startup Genome, a policy advisory firm. It illustrates the high-growth potential of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and Sharjah’s leading role in the space.
Sharjah is also among the regional Top 10 on the ability to identify and retain talent in the ecosystem. “Government support through business-friendly policies, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and availability of top-tier talent have elevated Sharjah’s position on the startup world map,” said Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa.
The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center – Sheraa - has launched the Sharjah Startup Studio (S3), a government-backed startup studio, to support early-stage entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship, and logistical assistance for businesses.