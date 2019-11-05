Dubai: The Sharjah FDI Forum, to be held under the theme ‘Future Trends in Foreign Direct Investment’ will consist of 12 sessions eight panel discussions and four special sessions, as well as 5 workshops and a special round-table by the Dubai Financial Market, according to the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

Best-selling author and former Chief Business Officer of Google X, Mo Gawdat, is scheduled to make his presence at the 5th edition of the forum, and will be presenting a special signing ceremony for his famous book “Solve for Happy”.

Sharjah FDI Frum will take place at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) in Sharjah on November 11-12.

The Forum will begin with a keynote speech by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, followed by a welcome address by Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq. This will be followed by a keynote speech by Mo Gawdat.

Four panel discussions will be held on the first day of the forum. The first one, will be on ‘Applying Industry 4.0 to FDI for Sustainable Development’; the second panel of the day, titled ‘Future of Sustainability (Environmental and Renewable Energy)’, will discuss how changes in the global climate and environmental challenges will impact local and regional economies.

The third session on Day One, ‘The Future of Fintech (Banking & Finance) — investing in innovation and sustainability of digitalised currencies and capital allocation. The remaining panels will address issues such a future of the quality of infrastructure development and the future of artificial intelligence.