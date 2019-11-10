Dubai: The 5th edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum will bring together experts in FDI [foreign direct investment], capital markets, advanced manufacturing and infrastructure, renewable energy, urban development, education, and disruptive technologies.

The two-day forum will open on Monday with the participation of 1,500 delegates and 54 speakers including senior government officials, top economists, finance and business leaders.

To be held under the theme ‘Future Trends in Foreign Direct Investment’ the event will consist of 12 sessions eight panel discussions and four special sessions, as well as 5 workshops and a special round-table by the Dubai Financial Market.

A top selling author and former Chief Business Officer of Google X, Mo Gawdat, is scheduled to make his presence at the forum.

The event will begin with a keynote speech by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, followed by a welcome address by Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq. This will be followed by a keynote speech by Mo Gawdat.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the future of sustainability will be a key discussion points on the opening day. A panel discussion will address Industry 4.0 and circular economy as enabling drivers for FDI and business competitiveness, and how changes in the business process, models and approach to product design can help drive regional competitiveness as well as sustainable development in the digital economy.

The second panel of the day, titled ‘Future of Sustainability (Environmental and Renewable Energy)’, will discuss how changes in the global climate and environmental challenges will impact local and regional economies, and examine emerging and future trends in building a sustainable environment and their impact on current policies and urban planning.