Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, amended a 2016 law on the establishment of Dubai Data Establishment.

Shaikh Mohammed issued Law No. 2 of 2020, which partially amends Law No. 2 of 2016. Under the new law, the director general of Smart Dubai, which is the office tasked with facilitating the smart transformation of Dubai, will be responsible for general supervision of the operations of Dubai Data Establishment and the delivery of its functions.

The director general of Smart Dubai is thus authorized to approve and follow up on the implementation of the Establishment’s policy and plans. The director general will also approve the Establishment’s structure, draft its annual budget, and approve its projects and initiatives.

As per the new law, the chief executive officer of the Dubai Data Establishment will report to the director general of Smart Dubai. The Establishment will have an executive body comprised of its CEO, and administrative, financial, and technical employees.

With the exception of decisions issued by the director general of Smart Dubai, the chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai will issue all resolutions required to implement this law.