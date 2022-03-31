Image Credit: Supplied

Prachi Dixit, Co-founder, Maya and Mosha App

Maya and Mosha is a fun, gamified, learning app that connects Indian children all over the world to their roots, language and culture in a fun way. In a short span of time, Maya and Mosha has been recognised for its content and unique idea. We were shortlisted among 50 start-ups in the MENA region by Google and the US-government led Women Tech Makers Programme. We were the finalist at the TiE Women, Start-up Competition, Dubai Chapter, and showcased at the Innovation Hub, India Pavilion, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Registering my company at Sharjah Media City (Shams) has been one of the best decisions we have taken. The cost is very competitive for boot-strapped start-ups. It has a smooth online process, super responsive staff, and very supportive management. Besides Sharjah is a hub for culture-related events and initiatives and it made such a wonderful fit with our product.

The last two years have not been easy for SMEs but Shams has done a lot to support start-ups during this challenging time. It organised events and training sessions, and provided business facilities to companies. Besides they are so supportive and responsive to all our queries. As a start-up you need that help and guidance especially when times are tough.

Jessica Kahawaty, Founder & CEO, Mama Rita

My two main criteria for choosing a business set-up partner were passion and professionalism. When I spoke to the team at Smart Zone, I realised they were as passionate about helping entrepreneurs start their businesses as I was about launching and growing Mama Rita. They’ve been very helpful, and responsive even when I had questions in the middle of the night. Their transparency and expert advice made me choose them to launch my company.

I’ve grown so much as a person just by having my own business. Managing people who are incredibly passionate about Mama Rita, has been a pleasure and watching the brand grow month-on-month has been rewarding.

We’re exploring geographic expansion, introducing new menu items regularly, growing our Starbucks relationship and have a lot more announcements in the pipeline this year.

To help investors thrive during the pandemic, Smart Zone has been offering value-added, cost-effective business packages, with free no-strings-attached consultations.

Glenn Power, Owner, Powerworks Garage

We chose Virtuzone as they cover all aspects of business set-up, such as licencing, registration and visas.

When it comes to any new regulations or changes to existing rules of business formation, Virtuzone is on top of it all and able to guide us through, while ensuring that we stay on track from a legal point of view.

My entrepreneurial journey has so far been good despite the challenges of the pandemic. 2022 has started well and Dubai is a great place to run a SME. While the market is super competitive, there is a spirit to Dubai that is palpable and supports SMEs. Our customers see we are trying to be the best and appreciate that effort and spread the word for us, which goes a long way towards helping us grow and become profitable in a sustainable way.

With Virtuzone, there is a personal feel to the service we receive. We get to meet and know the PROs, our account is managed by the same people and we build a relationship over each interaction. Virtuzone is always happy to connect us to potential clients or partners within its network, which helps us create new relationships with relevant businesses. This also allows us to get the best possible service when we need it as a customer, and not as a service provider.

Hatem Badawi, Owner, Freshberry Waffles Cafe, Dubai Mall

I am thankful to Make My Firm, especially to Farina Ahmed, CEO and Partner, for guiding me to follow the right procedure and get a café licence. I approached them first to solve my residency issues and found them to be fast and accurate with timelines and processes. So I approached them for my café license and I am very pleased with its services.

Ahmed responded to all my queries related to visas for my staff and other operational issues. It was challenging to understand all the rules and regulations to launch a business, but Make My Firm was always available to guide me with their professional expertise. They also helped me with café fit out and registration with Dubai Custom to get the import-export code. They are currently also handling my accounts, vat filing and all the compliance which are required for my company licence.

Georgina Ricks, Founder, It’s PCOS Party

I participated in Creative Zone’s She Leads 2.0 Accelerator programme and won a trade licence to launch my company. My journey of starting It’s PCOS Party has been a total whirlwind experience with many highs and lows. But waking up everyday doing what I love and helping people is literally what keeps me going. Starting a business isn’t easy, but it is rewarding in so many ways. I have learnt so much across many avenues of a business. I have made mistakes, I’ve had breakdowns, but all have pushed me further and to never give up. After my own personal journey, I started It’s a PCOS Party to help other women overcome the condition naturally through diet and lifestyle changes. I absolutely love seeing my clients happier, healthier and more confident after my coaching, and this reminds me that I made the right decision to be an entrepreneur.

Creative Zone, quite literally, saved me from quitting after a breakdown. While googling ‘help for start-ups in Dubai!’. She Leads competition popped up. Since I had nothing to lose, I applied and won. Creative Zone was incredibly supportive throughout the journey, providing a week of mentoring from some amazing leaders who helped develop our business skills. Since winning, Creative Zone has provided me with a business licence, and helped in other areas of business. I would like to thank Creative Zone for changing my life and business in Dubai.

Jimmy Joseph, Director – Hospitality (EMEA & India), Cadd Emirates (Saudi Arabia)

I successfully established Cadd Emirates in Saudi Arabia last year with support from Business Link. It focuses entirely on fulfilling a client’s expectations. The commitment of the Business Link team to deliver the best is its most attractive quality. They are very cost-effective and 100 per cent transparent. Their guidance in the business set-up process and documentation is very clear and easy to follow. This made the whole process a smooth and hassle-free journey.

The last two years have not been easy for SMEs. But Business Link offered excellent client service and legal assistance even during this difficult phase. They promptly responded to all our queries. while the team remained very encouraging and supportive. Thanks to its support, we were able to run our business smoothly.

Jon Santillan, Founder, Denarii

At Denarii, we provide our customers with the convenience of transferring money globally using diverse digital platforms. Since we are part of such a complex industry, we were looking for a business set-up company that would understand our distinct needs. Ezone was highly recommended by our colleagues who had an easy time working with them.

Our experience with Ezone has been commendable. From filling up the registration forms to onshore incorporation and bank account opening, every step has been smooth with them. Knowing that we are an early-stage company, they have given us the right guidance combined with their unbiased and undivided attention.

Ezone has the right people within their network to provide the best and the most flexible options to us. Their hand-holding, together with their personalised experience, makes them stand out from the rest.

Magdalena Fręch, Founder, M.F SPORTS

Axiom Mark stands for quality and excellence. Right from the initial meeting to the business set-up process at IFZA, I had a smooth journey with effective customer service at every point.

I had a hassle-free experience especially with government departments as Axiom Mark took the ownership of my case. I should also highlight their post set-up support which includes all the basic services required after launching a business. I highly recommend Axiom Mark to new entrepreneurs for business licences in the UAE.

Zulfikar Dhanse, CEO, Perpetual Time FZCO

After a thorough research on company formation, I approached Aurion and was pretty impressed with their prompt and precise information on business set-up. Their professionalism and transparency in doing the job are unmatched in the market. They always have the right solution for each of my queries. Moreover, the consulting team is guided by its Founder and Managing Director, Syam Panayickal Prabhu, who is well-known for his integrity and professional calibre. With professional advice from consultants at Aurion, our company was incorporated at Dubai Airport Free Zone. We have appointed Aurion as a retainer consultant and they manage all company matters related to various government departments and ministries. Because of this, we are able to focus on our business with a peace of mind.

During the two years of the pandemic, team Aurion put in extra effort to directly connect with the investors in various countries. The team acted as a bridge between investors and banks for availing support from them. Aurion also provided big discounts on its professional services. They worked in tandem with free zone authorities to make the business set-up procedures hassle-free for the investors. I highly recommend Aurion to anyone looking to set up a company in the UAE.

NANA B., Managing Director, ReDesign FZCO

With huge opportunities for expatriates, access to an ever growing market and support from local governing bodies, the UAE has been a fantastic place to expand my travel and property rental business portfolio.

After lengthy research into different free zone companies, I chose to go with IFZA Dubai, through one of its partners, based on positive reviews. They justified these reviews by making it incredibly quick and easy to not only set up my company, but also in all the procedures for my staff, their visas and salaries. My company is now able to successfully operate, thanks to the fundamental foundations that were put in place internally and externally.

Omar Salahieh, Managing Director, American Hills Consulting

American Hills Consulting is a leading retail project consultancy specialising in design, project management, and leasing. We are glad to launch the first regional office outside the United States and select Dubai to be the first global presence. IFZA team performance has been nothing but stellar; their expertise and ease of communication were both appreciated during a time that can be stressful for all concerned. I recommend IFZA to be your next destination for your business formation.

Nour Arab, Author & Founder, Nour Publishing

I have always believed that success can only be achieved when we are surrounded by the right nurturing environment. And today I have recognised how fortunate I am to have chosen Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone to start my company.

The journey to success has never been easy, especially for female entrepreneurs, and more particularly in the past two years. But, at SPC, I have learned that nothing is impossible.

When we are so confident in our capabilities, we can successfully establish our presence in the market, even during the hardest of times. But the journey becomes easier when we have a flexible and peaceful workplace that enables us to maximise our efforts, and supports and protects our creativity. SPC is the place to dream big.

Alexandre Louis, Managing Director, Beemo Consulting FZCO

I started my consulting business dedicated to tech companies with my first customer in the blockchain industry. After considering several free zones, IFZA became an obvious choice. Their clear and simple offer was a decisive element, giving me the flexibility and support I was looking for.

Trust is an essential part of business, but even more so when you are taking a chance outside of your own country. Thanks to IFZA representatives’ support, I quickly felt confident about my investment in this new venture. Even after my incorporation and visa process were completed, they remained a big help when I needed assistance.

A client of Meydan Free Zone

After seeing good Google reviews, I opened my company at Meydan Free Zone. Next, I applied for my employee visa — the entire business formation process was smooth.