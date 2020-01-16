Lucara Diamond Corp.found the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond at its Botswana mine last year

In an undated image provided by the fashion house, the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond, which has been purchased by Louis Vuitton. The acquisition, announced on Jan. 15, 2020, is the latest sign that LVMH is out not just to compete, but to utterly dominate the high jewelry market. Image Credit: (Grégoire Vieille/Louis Vuitton via The New York Times)

London: The second-biggest diamond in history will be cut, polished and turned into a collection of Louis Vuitton jewellery.

Lucara Diamond Corp., which found the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond at its Botswana mine last year, said it’s struck a deal with the luxury brand and Antwerp diamond manufacturer HB Company.

It’s unclear how valuable the polished diamonds will be though, as Lucara previously said the Sewelo wasn’t a type of diamond that yields top jewellery standard gems.

Lucara will get a “non material” upfront fee and own 50% of the polished diamonds from the Sewelo, which means “rare find” in Tswana, a language spoken in Botswana, and is roughly the size of a tennis ball.

Louis Vuitton has been pushing into fine jewellery since opening a flagship store on Paris’s Place Vendome “- the famed district home to Cartier and Boucheron “- and since tapping a new head jewellery designer, Francesca Amfitheatrof.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Brokeback Mountain star Michelle Williams have posed for recent campaigns for necklaces and earrings often depicting the recognisable flowers from the LV monogram.

In 2015, Lucara found the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, which at the time was the second-largest ever and eventually sold for $53 million. The mine has also yielded a 813-carat stone that fetched a record $63 million. Those two gems were both much more valuable Type-IIa stones.