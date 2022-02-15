Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has scrapped fees for issuing customs statements on Saudi exports, local media reported.
The move is aimed at empowering local industries and promoting exports, facilitating their customs procedures and enhancing the export environment in the Kingdom.
The authority said that the exemption applies to all Saudi exports, noting that this step will contribute in supporting national industries, enhancing their growth, facilitating the export process and related logistics services, as well as increase the international competitiveness of the Kingdom.