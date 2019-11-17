Saudi Aramco to possibly raise over $25 billion, making it the biggest IPO ever

Riyadh: Saudi Aramco on Sunday promised the public 1.5 per cent of the state-owned oil giant’s $1.7 trillion (Dh6.24 trillion) stock, putting to end months of speculation surrounding possibly the world’s largest IPO.

Aramco said it plans to sell about 3 billion shares, priced between 30 Saudi riyals to 32 Saudi riyals apiece, which would give the initial public offering (IPO) a maximum value of 96 billion Saudi riyals ($25.60 billion). Pricing at the lower end of the range will raise $24 billion.

In 2014, Alibaba Group Holding raised $25 billion in what currently is the world’s largest IPO.

The price would give Aramco an initial valuation of between $1.6 trillion and $1.71 trillion, which comes in shy of the kingdom’s $2 trillion mark set in 2016.

Saudi Aramco does not plan to market its domestic IPO abroad, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter, which suggests international roadshows may not take place.

Aramco will publish the final price and valuation on December 5, with the listing date still to be announced.

The mega-offering, vital to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s plans to diversify the oil-dependent economy, is widely expected to help strengthen the kingdom’s net asset position and raise its long-term economic growth.

The bulk of the capital raised will go to the government or its sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), S&P said in a note recently.