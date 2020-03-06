This comes 10 days after Saudi Arabia announced the creation of three new ministries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has transferred the economy minister in the latest cabinet reshuffle, official media reported citing a royal decree, as the kingdom grapples with plunging oil prices.

Saudi Press Agency said the king has tasked Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan with overseeing the ministry.

Al Tuwaijri was appointed as adviser to the royal court with the rank of minister, the agency said.

A cabinet reshuffle last month also saw the return of former energy minister Khalid Al Falih to the main political arena as investment minister.

Al Falih was replaced by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman — the first member of the royal family ever to take charge of the kingdom’s all-important ministry.