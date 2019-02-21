At a decline of 32 per cent, however, it was the UAE, previously the second largest exporter of goods to Iran, that saw the biggest dip in trade flows with that country. The value of UAE’s exports to Iran dropped to $5.4 billion (Dh19.83 billion) in the first 10 months of the year, down from $8 billion over the same period a year before, and accounting for 15 per cent of Iran’s overall imports.