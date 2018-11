Dubai: Dalma Capital said on Monday that Dr Nasser Saidi has joined the board of directors of Quencia Open Ended Limited as a non-executive director.

The fund serves as the umbrella under which Quencia Saudi Equity Open Ended was launched in April. Dalma Capital said the fund is well positioned to capitalise on opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Saidi is the founder and president of Nasser Saidi and Associates. He is a former chief economist at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).