Dubai: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will cease production for two weeks at the company’s Goodwood-based manufacturing plant from March 23.

This is being done to “further secure the health and welfare of the employees of the company this suspension will be followed by an already-planned two-week Easter maintenance shutdown,” the company said in a statement.

The day-to-day operations will be overseen by non-production employees who will remain at work at the company’s head office on the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex or who will work from home on a rotational basis.

Social distancing measures have been introduced throughout the company.