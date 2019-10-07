Companies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia were also ranked for happiest firms in 2019

A large Cisco Systems sign sits outside their headquarters located at 400 Tasman Dr. in San Jose California. Cisco Systems is a multinational company that produces computer networking equipment. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: A new study published on Monday has ranked the best 25 companies to work in, with several of them based in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The best global companies were ranked in term of employee’s happiness and pride in the organisation, according to the Great Place to Work (GPTW) institute.

The global research training and consultancy firm released the latest rankings after an extensive review, taking into account the level of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie within the organisation.

The companies were assigned scores and as much as two-thirds of the rating was based on the confidential feedback of the employees, while the remaining score was attained from an audit of management and HR practices.

This year’s ranking of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces was published by leading global workplace culture authority Great Place to Work, in partnership with Fortune.

For the first time, tech giant Cisco tops the list, replacing Salesforce which drops to number 3, and global hospitality giant Hilton taking second place.

Beside Cisco and Hilton, multiple companies with presence in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia made it once more to the 2019 list, including DHL Express who moved up from the 6th position in 2018 to the 4th position in 2019.

SAS also moved up from 10th position in 2018 to 9th position in 2019, while AbbVie maintained their 16th position from last year.

Michael Bush, chief executive officer of GPTW, said: “It is a big challenge to build a high-trust culture that is great for employees in many countries across the globe. These organisations have bold leaders who have risen to the challenge; they are the vanguard showing millions of organisations worldwide that is possible and desirable to create a great place to work for all.”

To qualify for consideration in this year’s ranking, companies must have employed more than 5,000 workers globally. More than 8,000 organizations participated in the survey, representing the voices of more than 12 million workers worldwide.

Michael Burchell, chief executive officer of GPTW Middle East said: “We are very proud with the efforts put in by our partners and the regional teams of these international companies, who made it to the global list once again with some noticeable improvements; our objective is to evolve the work culture in the GCC countries and the Middle East via empowering employees and accelerating performance, to reach their full potential.”

World’s best workplaces 2019