Dubai: ADNOC Distribution, the retail arm of the energy giant, has gone online - and on Amazon at that - with its new lubricant range. The ‘Voyager’ is selling on Amazon.ae.
Customers can now purchase from the passenger car motor oil (PCMO) and heavy-duty motor oil (HDMO) ranges, and have them delivered directly to their doorsteps, said ADNOC Distribution These will be available in 1-litre, 4-litre and corresponding multi-packs.
“Convenience has never been more important to our customers,” says Ali Alsadi, Vice-President, Lubricants Division, ADNOC Distribution. “This is an exciting time for the business, as we offer new ways for our customers to interact with our products and access what they need as they get back on the road”
“We are constantly working on adding and improving products and services across Amazon.ae for our customers,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice-President of Amazon in the Middle East and North Africa. “We are pleased to be working with ADNOC Distribution to make their car motor oil products available to customers conveniently from the comfort of their homes.”