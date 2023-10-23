The rising problem of stray cattle and dogs on urban streets has led to another tragic incident. Businessman Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri Group's Executive Director, lost his life on October 22 due to an accident involving street dogs.
On October 15, the 50-year-old executive director at Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited, slipped and fell while reportedly attempting to fend off aggressive street dogs outside his home in Ahmedabad during a morning walk.
A security guard on duty quickly alerted his family and Desai was rushed to Shalby Hospital. He was later transferred to Zydus Hospital for a surgical procedure for the brain haemorrhage caused by the incident. Regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on October 22.
His last rites were conducted at the Thaltej crematorium on Monday morning. He is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.
After completing his MBA at the Long Island University, US, he returned to Ahmedabad and took a leading role in transforming the family business. Renowned as a tea connoisseur, he introduced many to the nuances of crafting the perfect tea and its blends.
He oversaw sales, marketing and export departments of the INR1,500 crore group that was founded by his great grandfather. He expanded the brand into tea lounges and introduced new products such as iced tea.
He was also active on industry platforms like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and international organisations.
Beyond business, Desai had a charitable side, supporting organisations such as the Blind People’s Association and Jivdaya Charitable Trust, a prominent animal hospital in Ahmedabad.