UK fashion giant Asos co-founder dies in Thailand fall

Thai police say no foul play found after high-rise balcony fall, says a BBC report

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Police were called to investigate the case last Monday night after receiving an alert that a man had fallen from an 18-floor condominium.
Times Newspapers Limited

Dubai: A co-founder of online fashion retailer ASOS has died after falling from the balcony of a high-rise apartment block in Thailand, according to a report by the BBC.

Quentin Griffiths was named by Thai police as the man found dead on the ground in the eastern seaside city of Pattaya on February 9.

Citing a police investigator, the BBC said Griffiths, a British passport holder, was alone at the time. The room was locked from the inside, and there was no trace of any break-ins when the death occurred.

An autopsy did not reveal any evidence of foul play.

Griffiths co-founded ASOS in 2000 and remained a significant shareholder after leaving the company five years later.

Police also said Griffiths was involved in two ongoing court cases that might have caused him stress.

Quentin Griffiths played a key role in launching ASOS in 2000 alongside Nick Robertson and Andrew Regan.

The online fashion retailer later enjoyed tremendous success and turned into a multi-billion-pound global brand, worn by high-profile figures including the Princess of Wales and Michelle Obama.

