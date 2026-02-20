Thai police say no foul play found after high-rise balcony fall, says a BBC report
Dubai: A co-founder of online fashion retailer ASOS has died after falling from the balcony of a high-rise apartment block in Thailand, according to a report by the BBC.
Quentin Griffiths was named by Thai police as the man found dead on the ground in the eastern seaside city of Pattaya on February 9.
Citing a police investigator, the BBC said Griffiths, a British passport holder, was alone at the time. The room was locked from the inside, and there was no trace of any break-ins when the death occurred.
An autopsy did not reveal any evidence of foul play.
Griffiths co-founded ASOS in 2000 and remained a significant shareholder after leaving the company five years later.
Police also said Griffiths was involved in two ongoing court cases that might have caused him stress.
Quentin Griffiths played a key role in launching ASOS in 2000 alongside Nick Robertson and Andrew Regan.
The online fashion retailer later enjoyed tremendous success and turned into a multi-billion-pound global brand, worn by high-profile figures including the Princess of Wales and Michelle Obama.