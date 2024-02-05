Dubai: The UAE’s Malabar Gold and Diamond jewellery brand announced Monday it has opened its first showroom in Australia, marking its first foray into the continent. The showroom’s opening signifies the jewellery retailer’s expansion into its 13th country of operations.
Located at 109 Wigram Street in Harris Park within the Little India Precinct, Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ new outlet is said to be the largest jewellery showroom in Sydney.
Australian cricketer Brett Lee inaugurated the new showroom in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Asher O, MD, India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Ajith M, Regional Head – Far East & Australasia, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and other senior company officials. Representatives from the Sydney government joined them as well.
Malabar Group Chairman, M P Ahammed, said: “This is a proud moment for us as the first Indian International jewellery retailer to begin operations in Australia. We have been a strong proponent of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’, showcasing the artistry of Indian jewellery on a global stage and expanding into Australia is another testimony of our commitment to this initiative.”
He added, “This is also a great success story leveraging the strong trade relationship and recent bilateral free trade agreement between Australia and India. Our growth plan in Australia will lead to significant investments into jobs and the local economy over the next few years.”
With an extensive collection of jewellery in 18K, 22K gold and diamonds, the showroom will showcase over 30,000 designs across bridal wear, daily wear and occasional wear.
“We are extremely excited to begin our operations in Australia. As our 13th country of operations, our venture into Australia will significantly shift the country’s jewellery landscape. With a large diaspora of immigrants from the Indian sub-continent, the jewellery sector in Australia remains largely untapped,” said Shamlal Ahamed.
With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a robust retail network of 340 outlets spread across 13 countries.