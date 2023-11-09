Washington: Tesla will recall 159 Model S and Model X cars due to the possibility of the driver air bag deploying incorrectly, which increases the risk of an injury during a crash, according to a notice by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday.
Meanwhile in an another update, Tesla said it had raised prices on its refreshed Model 3 and Model Y long-range vehicles in China, starting November 9.
The electric vehicle maker will increase the price of its Model 3 version in China by 1,500 yuan ($206), showed its website and official Weibo account.
Tesla sales representatives in China have been posting on social media in the past week about potential price increases of the Model Y, urging consumers to place orders ahead of the increases.