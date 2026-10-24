Tesla Roadster in UAE: What its deposit could buy you

Bookings require up to Dh1.02 million, enough to cover starting price of other sports cars
Dubai: Reserving Tesla’s new Roadster in the UAE can require more money than the advertised purchase price of a Porsche 911 GT3 or a high-performance electric Taycan. Buyers would still have to pay the balance for the Tesla once the company sets its final price.
That is the main financial question behind the launch. The Roadster offers unusual technology and ambitious performance claims, but customers must commit substantial sums before knowing the full bill or their delivery date.
For UAE collectors, that could be an acceptable trade-off for something different. For buyers weighing it against cars already on sale, the price of joining the queue deserves as much attention as the acceleration figures.
The Performance version requires a total reservation payment of Dh210,000: Dh20,000 initially, followed by Dh190,000 within 10 days. The Thrust version requires Dh20,000 followed by Dh1 million, taking the total to Dh1.02 million. Tesla has not confirmed the final purchase price of either version.
The reservation payment goes towards the vehicle’s eventual price if the purchase proceeds. It does not mean the car will cost Dh210,000 or Dh1.02 million.
The difference matters when comparing the Roadster with alternatives. Other manufacturers publish starting purchase prices, giving customers a clearer idea of the cost before options and other charges.
Porsche’s Dubai website lists the petrol-powered 911 GT3 from Dh821,700, including VAT. The Dh1.02 million needed to reserve the Roadster Thrust is Dh198,300 above that starting purchase price.
Among electric alternatives, Porsche lists the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package from Dh957,900, including VAT. That puts its starting purchase price Dh62,100 below the Tesla Thrust reservation payment.
Audi Dubai advertises the electric S e-tron GT from Dh649,900. The Thrust reservation exceeds that figure by Dh370,100, showing how much cash buyers must commit before Tesla confirms the car’s full cost.
Further down the price range, the standard Porsche Taycan starts at Dh443,900, including VAT. The Roadster Performance reservation of Dh210,000 amounts to about 47 per cent of that starting purchase price.
These advertised prices, checked on Wednesday, provide a measure of the commitment involved. Options can increase the final bill, while stock and delivery arrangements depend on the seller.
The comparisons do not establish which car offers better value. A four-door electric saloon serves different needs from a two-seat sports car, while the petrol-powered GT3 offers another kind of driving experience.
The Roadster’s appeal rests on more than being another fast electric car. Its thrusters and suction system give collectors something unusual to consider alongside established sports-car brands.
Tesla describes the Performance as road-ready and the Thrust as race-ready, with the latter adding acceleration thrusters. The single-seat Rocket carries the flight system, remains invitation-only and is not approved for public roads. UAE customers cannot reserve the Rocket online.
Tesla has claimed acceleration from zero to 60mph — about 97km/h — in less than one second. However, a number of industry experts pointed out on social media that buyers should treat that as a claim about a vehicle still under development, rather than an independently established result for a customer-delivered production car.
For comparison, Porsche lists a zero-to-100km/h time of 2.2 seconds for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package using launch control. The speed measures differ slightly, and the figures alone do not provide a complete comparison of the cars.
Buyers also need to consider handling, braking, comfort, servicing and how often they can use the advertised performance. A faster acceleration claim does not answer those questions, the experts flagged.
The airborne demonstration drew criticism from Yann LeCun, former chief AI scientist at Meta. “Cute demo, but totally impractical,” he wrote on X. His comment questions the usefulness of the airborne system. It does not establish how the road-focused versions will perform or how much demand they will attract.
For UAE buyers, the key question is which features they will be permitted to use. Tesla’s UAE website says availability depends on regional legal requirements, so an online reservation should not be read as approval for every advertised capability.
The same care applies to track use. Describing a version as race-ready does not itself confirm that a particular circuit will allow every system or manoeuvre.
These details affect value. Someone buying mainly for road driving may reach a different decision from a collector seeking a vehicle for private displays or controlled driving events.
The delivery schedule adds another consideration. Tesla first presented the second-generation Roadster in 2017 with an initial 2020 target; production is now planned for 2028, without a guaranteed UAE handover date.
A refundable payment still ties up money while the buyer waits. The financial trade-off depends on how long that wait lasts and what the customer would otherwise do with the funds.
The Roadster could appeal to UAE collectors who place a high value on its technology. Buyers comparing it with cars currently on sale have a more immediate calculation: whether to commit money to a future Tesla or put it towards a vehicle with a published purchase price.
Tesla’s final pricing will make that comparison clearer. Until then, the Thrust reservation alone exceeds the starting purchase price of several established performance cars.