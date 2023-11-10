Dubai: UAE retailers are offering major discounts and deals over this weekend - many of which are already active - for the global shopping bonanza that is Singles Day.
Falling on 11.11 (November 11) every year, most stores offer Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) deals and at least 50 per cent off on purchases across tech, fashion, furniture, and home decor. Online or in-store, shoppers stand to save as much as 70 per cent across product categories.
Originally a holiday to celebrate being single, as a counter to Valentine's Day, the event has grown into a long online shopping festival that peaks on November 11. The idea, and the sales, began in China, but Singles Day has now become a global annual shopping festival.
E-commerce sites including Amazon, AliExpress and Noon have week-long offers running while other retailers are advertising discounts and deals offline and online.
Diwali deals
In addition to Singles' Day, many brands are offering Diwali deals this weekend in tech, home decor and gifting.
For gold shoppers, Dubai Jewellery Group has launched its highly anticipated Diwali campaign ‘Glow with Gold this Diwali’, in association with The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).
Customers visiting the participating outlets will be greeted with complimentary gifts, can participate in raffle draws and get discounts on making charges and certain categories of jewellery purchases. Around 75 jewellery brands in over 150 retail oulets across Dubai are part of the campaign available until November 16.
In China, the sales during this week last year was more than four times the $35.3 billion U.S. shoppers spent last year during Cyber Week, the period from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, per data from Adobe Analytics. China sales last year crossed 1.15 trillion yuan ($157.97 billion), according to data from consultancy firm Bain.