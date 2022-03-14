Dubai: More than 800 participants from across the world came together in Dubai on Monday for the two-day Retail Summit.
The event, which ends on Tuesday, features a programme of 27 presentations, panel discussions and interviews led by over 70 key C-level speakers.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, attended the opening ceremony of the event, being held at the Atlantis.
He attended a session titled ‘Go Agile or Go Home’, which highlighted the impact of the digital transformation in the retail industry and the increasingly sophisticated tools and techniques that are eliminating the competitive advantage once enjoyed by traditional retailers.
“The retail industry is currently in its recovery phase following the pandemic, which has changed consumer behaviour and emphasised the imperative need for further change across the sector. People are now more open to the digital transformation impacting our daily life and the desire for more sustainable choices,” said Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit.
“The Retail Summit aims to gather leading experts around the globe to discuss, shape and evolve the future of the industry based on consumer trends and expectations.”
Addressing participations at the summit, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said “the event comes at a time when the global retail sector is experiencing unprecedented change driven by the digital transformation, while industry players are adopting and creating new solutions to boost their competitive edge and retain tech-savvy customers.”
The value of the UAE’s ecommerce market is expected to reach $8 billion by 2025, Buamim said, adding that consumer spending and new strategies and incentives introduced by the government to advance the digital economy are among the key factors expected to support e-commerce growth in the long-term.