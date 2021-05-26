Dubai: One of Dubai’s most anticipated shopping events, 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) is set to kick start tomorrow. The three day shopping festival (27 May to 29 May) invites residents and visitors to explore huge savings of up to 90 per cent on lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and many more items across all malls in Dubai.
Bringing together big-name global brands along with home grown favourites and regional retailers, 3DSS will see prices drop at more than 1,500 stores during 72 hours of savings and super offers.
COVID-19 protocols in place
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), all of the malls, stores, outlets and branches taking part in this latest edition of 3DSS will follow all of the important health and safety rules, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.
The 3 Day Super Sale marks the start of Dubai’s enjoyable summer season, with a huge choice of promotions and offers available for shoppers to discover at some of the city’s most exciting retail destinations.