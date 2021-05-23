Dubai: One of Dubai’s most anticipated shopping events, 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) is set to return for its first edition of 2021. Taking place from Thursday 27 May to Saturday 29 May, the bi-annual mega promotion will invite residents and visitors to explore huge savings of up to 90 per cent on a great selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and many more items across the city’s world-famous malls.
Bringing together big-name global brands along with home grown favourites and regional retailers, 3DSS will see prices drop at more than 1,500 stores during 72 hours of epic savings, super offers and not to be missed deals.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), all of the malls, stores, outlets and branches taking part in this latest edition of 3DSS will follow all of the important health and safety rules, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.
The 3 Day Super Sale marks the start of Dubai’s enjoyable summer season, with a huge choice of promotions and offers available for shoppers to discover at some of the city’s most exciting retail destinations. An important twice-yearly event and key highlight on the city’s calendar of fun, family-friendly events and activities, 3DSS fully supports the city’s key retail sector, attracting great interest from residents and visitors through unbelievable offers along with chances to win big prizes.